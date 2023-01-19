Report: Saints' Cameron Jordan Wins Appeal of $50K Fine for Allegedly Faking Injury

Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan reportedly won his appeal of a $50,000 fine he faced for allegedly faking an injury in a Week 13 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Thursday that the fine has been rescinded.

The NFL initially fined Jordan ($50,000), the Saints ($350,000), head coach Dennis Allen ($100,000) and co-defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen ($50,000) after it determined the defensive end delayed the game by faking an injury in the fourth quarter of the 17-16 Bucs victory.

Jordan denied the allegations, saying he was playing through a foot injury.

"That's what warriors do," Jordan told reporters. "What I don't need is (the NFL) telling me if I was hurt or at optimal level. It's impossible to do so."

