Michigan Co-OC Matt Weiss on Leave amid Probe of Alleged Computer Access Crimes

Michigan co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss has been placed on leave amid an investigation into a "report of computer access crimes," a school police department spokesperson told ESPN's Pete Thamel and Dan Murphy.

The alleged crimes took place in December at the team's football facility, Schembechler Hall. The police spokesperson didn't share any further information, stating, "Since this is an ongoing investigation there is no additional information to share."

An anonymous neighbor of Weiss in Ann Arbor told ESPN that last week "several unmarked cars showed up outside Weiss' home in what appeared to be some type of police presence." The search of his home is reportedly believed to be tied to the investigation.

Weiss submitted a statement to ESPN that read: "I am aware of the ongoing investigation by the University of Michigan Police Department and fully cooperating with investigators. I look forward to the matter being resolved. Out of respect for the integrity of the investigation, I will not have any further comment."

The 39-year-old is coming off his second season as a member of the Wolverines coaching staff. He served as quarterbacks coach last season before being promoted to co-offensive coordinator this past season. Thamel and Murphy noted that his contract was projected to total $1.3 million for 2022 because of bonuses.

Prior to joining Jim Harbaugh's staff at Michigan, Weiss held a variety positions under John Harbaugh with the Baltimore Ravens from 2009 to 2020: defensive assistant (2009-13), linebackers coach (2014), cornerbacks coach (2015), assistant quarterbacks coach (2016-17), assistant wide receivers/football strategy coordinator (2018) and running backs coach (2019-20).