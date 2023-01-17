UFC's Jeff Molina a Suspect in Betting Scheme; Accused of Significant Involvement

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

UFC flyweight Jeff Molina is suspected of being involved in an alleged illegal betting scheme after being suspended by the Nevada State Athletic Commission in December.

Nevada Deputy Attorney General Joel Bekker said Tuesday the fighter may be "involved in a substantial way" with the "gaming scheme currently under ongoing investigation related to [MMA coach] James Krause," per Marc Raimondi of ESPN. Molina's suspension has been extended.

Krause, Molina's coach, is also suspended.

Raimondi noted Molina often posts about gambling on social media and even said in December his suspension was because he was "betting on UFC just like half the roster does."

Krause had a betting podcast and a subscription service featuring betting tips that have been taken down.

MMA fighter Darrick Minner is also suspended, but he and Krause are technically suspended for a failure to disclose Minner's leg injury ahead of a Nov. 5 fight against Shayilan Nuerdanbieke.

Bekker's comments Tuesday stand as "the first official acknowledgment that the Nevada commission has further reason for those suspensions," per Raimondi.

The fight between Minner and Nuerdanbieke is at the center of the scheme, as sportsbooks reported unusual activity with bets on Minner to lose in the first round and in fewer than 2.5 rounds. He lost via TKO in the first round.

Raimondi reported the FBI is investigating the fight, while the UFC released Minner and notified fighters who continued to work with Krause that they would be banned until the investigation reaches a conclusion.

Molina's involvement is notable given his recent success.

The 25-year-old has won 10 consecutive fights, most recently against Zhalgas Zhumagulov in June.