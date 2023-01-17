Tottenham Fan Arrested for Kicking Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale After North London Derby

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

A man has been arrested after allegedly kicking Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale following the club's 2-0 victory over Tottenham in the North London derby on Sunday, the Metropolitan Police confirmed, per Sky Sports.

Joseph Watts, 35, was charged on Tuesday with "assault by beating, going on to an area adjacent to a playing area and throwing a missile on to a football playing area." He is due to appear at Highbury Magistrates' Court on Feb. 17.

Ramsdale got into an altercation with Tottenham forward Richarlison shortly after the match. When Ramsdale walked away from Richarlison and behind the goal to pick up his water bottle, a fan climbed over the barrier and onto the advertising boards, where he then kicked the goalkeeper.

The Spurs condemned Watts' actions in a statement after the match and said they are banning him from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

"We are appalled by the behaviour of a supporter that attempted to attack Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale at the end of today's match. Violence in any form has no place in football," the statement read.

"The Club has reviewed its CCTV footage to identify the supporter and will be working with the Met Police, Arsenal and Aaron Ramsdale to take the strongest possible action, including an immediate ban from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium."

Ramsdale also addressed the incident while speaking with reporters, via ESPN:

"The Spurs fans gave me some throughout the game. I was giving some back. The people I did give it to greeted it in sportsmanlike terms, but one fan tried to give me a little punch on the back.

"It is a shame as it is just a game of football at the end of the day. Both sets of players tried to bring me away, but thankfully nothing too drastic happened. It is a sour taste, but I'm sure we will enjoy it when we go back into the dressing room."

Arsenal's win against the Spurs helped them improve to 15-2-1 on the season. The Gunners are in full control of the Premier League table with 47 points. Second place Manchester City is 12-3-3 with 39 points.

Tottenham, meanwhile, is fifth in the Premier League table at 10-3-6 and 33 points.