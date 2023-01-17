NBA Trade Rumors: Hornets Expected to Listen to Terry Rozier Offers at Deadline

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

As the Charlotte Hornets continue to sink further down the standings, Terry Rozier could be on the move before the NBA trade deadline.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Hornets are expected to listen to offers for the 28-year-old shooting guard.

It could be difficult for the Hornets to find a trade partner due to Rozier's contract. He signed a four-year, $97 million extension in August 2021 that runs through the 2025-26 season.

The final season of the deal is partially guaranteed for $24.9 million, with the remaining $1.7 million to become fully guaranteed if the Hornets make the second round of the playoffs and Rozier plays at least 70 games in any of the first three seasons.

The Hornets need to be exploring all of their options with this roster right now. Their 11-34 record is the second-worst in the NBA, ahead of only the Houston Rockets (10-34).

It's hard to find a positive long-term outlook for the franchise. LaMelo Ball is the only building block currently on the roster, but he's only under contract through 2023-24 before he becomes eligible for restricted free agency.

There's no indication at this point that Ball is looking to leave Charlotte, but the team hasn't made the playoffs since the 2015-16 season and hasn't won a postseason series since 2001-02.

If the Hornets stay on their current path this season, they will at least be high in the lottery. That will give them a chance to win the No. 1 pick and potentially add Victor Wembanyama.

Rozier is having his least efficient season since he joined the Hornets in July 2019. He is averaging 20.8 points per game while shooting 41.2 percent overall and 32.4 percent from three-point range.

The eight-year veteran is averaging a career-high 5.3 assists per game in 35 starts.