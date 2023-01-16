Colts HC Rumors: 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans, Giants' Mike Kafka and Wink Martindale Eyed

AP Photo/Tony Avelar

The Indianapolis Colts are entering the race to hire San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, but they are also considering New York Giants coordinators Mike Kafka and Wink Martindale for their vacant head coach role.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Colts formally requested to interview Ryan, who has also garnered interest from the Denver Broncos, Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported the Colts' interest in Kafka, the Giants' offensive coordinator Kafka. Schefter reported the Colts also view Martindale, the Giants' defensive coordinator, as an option following the Giants' 31-24 win against the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card Round on Sunday.

