Alabama Basketball Player Darius Miles Charged with Capital Murder in Death of Woman

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Alabama Crimson Tide junior forward Darius Miles has been charged with capital murder in the shooting death of a 23-year-old woman in Tuscaloosa.

The University of Alabama released a statement announcing that Miles "has been removed from campus and is no longer a member of the Alabama men's basketball team":

According to Caleb Turrentine of ABC 33/40, local authorities said the shooting happened around 1:45 a.m. Sunday near the University of Alabama campus. The victim was in a vehicle when she was fatally shot, and the driver of the vehicle continued driving until finding a campus police officer for help.

"Police believe the shooting was the result of a minor argument that occurred between the victims and suspects after they encountered each other along the strip," Turrentine stated.

Along with the 21-year-old Miles, 20-year-old Michael Lynn Davis was arrested and charged with capital murder. Turrentine noted that police said Davis was not affiliated with the university, nor was the victim. One of the suspects reportedly was struck by gunfire and suffered a non-life-threatening wound. Both Miles and Davis are being held in jail with no bond.

Miles appeared in six games for Alabama this season and averaged 1.5 points in 6.5 minutes.