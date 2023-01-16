Report: Ravens Still View Lamar Jackson as QB1, Will Franchise Tag If No New Contract

AP Photo/Nick Wass

There is more clarity on Lamar Jackson's situation going forward as the Baltimore Ravens prepare for the offseason.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the Ravens plan to use the franchise tag on Jackson if they're unable to reach a long-term contract.

NFL insider Peter King discussed Jackson's future in his latest FMIA column on Monday morning:

I think it's going to be hard for Jackson to get a long-term contract without significant protection for the team. Which means, to me, a significant likelihood that the Ravens may use the non-exclusive franchise tag for Jackson. If he agrees to a contract with another team, the Ravens could match it or be awarded two first-round picks (or a different deal the two teams could negotiate) if the Ravens do not match it.

Jackson, 26, essentially ruled himself out of the wild-card round matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 12 via Twitter:

That appeared to not sit well with his teammate, Sammy Watkins:

The Ravens wound up losing a close 24-17 game to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night, with Jackson's replacement, Tyler Huntley, fumbling at the goal line and handing the Bengals a game-winning scoop-and-score in the fourth quarter.

Jackson wound up missing the final six games (five regular season, one playoffs) of the Ravens regular season.

The Ravens were 8-4 with him on the field, and no surprises there. The former MVP and two-time Pro Bowler threw for 2,242 yards, 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions on the season, completing 62.3 percent of his passes while adding 764 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

It was the fourth straight season he's rushed for 700 or more yards.

But injuries have become a storyline, with Jackson missing 10 total regular-season games in the past two seasons. The Ravens have gone 3-7 in those contests.

Keeping Jackson healthy and upright is the difference between the Ravens being a Super Bowl contender and a fairly mediocre team.

Jackson will ultimately be able to point to the team's record without him as evidence of his value in contract negotiations. While that certainly gives him some level of leverage, Baltimore's ability to use the franchise tag could create some strain.

If Jackson winds up frustrated at getting the tag, it's possible (if not likely) we see him hold out deep into next offseason—if not all the way into training camp.