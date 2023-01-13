Manchester City's Benjamin Mendy Found Not Guilty on Rape, Sexual Assault Charges

OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy was found not guilty on six counts of rape and one count of sexual assault by an English jury Friday.

According to the BBC, the jury was unable to reach a verdict on separate counts of rape and attempted rape, and prosecutors intend to seek a retrial at a later date.

Mendy was charged with four counts of rape and one count of sexual assault in August 2021, which prompted Manchester City to suspend him pending the outcome of the investigation. More charges were leveled that November and December.

During the trial, crown prosecutor Timothy Cray described Mendy as a "predator" who violated women's consent "over and over again."

"It is another chapter in a very old story: men who rape and sexually assault women, because they think they are powerful, and because they think they can get away with it," Cray told the jury in August.

In September, the prosecution declined to continue pursuing one count of rape. The judge told the jury to find Mendy innocent of that charge as a result.

The 28-year-old has maintained his innocence throughout the process, and his lawyer said he's "delighted" to have been acquitted following the verdicts..

Manchester City also issued a statement on the matter:

"Manchester City FC notes the verdict from Chester Crown Court today, where a jury has found Benjamin Mendy not guilty of seven charges. The jury is hung on two charges and the trial is now over.

"Given there are open matters related to this case, the Club is not in a position to comment further at this time."

Mendy has remained suspended by the club since the punishment was first issued. His last appearance for City came in a 1-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on Aug. 15, 2021, to open the 2021-22 season.

Mendy's contract expires at the end of the current campaign.