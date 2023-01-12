Ravens' Lamar Jackson Addresses PCL Injury, Says Knee Remains 'Unstable'

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens will be without Lamar Jackson for Sunday's playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals, and the quarterback provided an update on his health Thursday.

He tweeted that his knee is still "unstable" after he suffered a Grade 2 PCL sprain that was a "borderline" Grade 3 injury. He said there is "inflammation surrounding my knee" but noted he is "on the road to recovery."

The update came after ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Jackson missed Thursday's practice and was expected to be sidelined for the game against the Bengals.

Schefter did provide some positive news for Baltimore and noted Tyler Huntley resumed throwing Thursday after he sat out the season finale with shoulder and wrist injuries. That could clear the way for him to face Cincinnati after Anthony Brown struggled in their Week 18 matchup, going 19-of-44 passing for 286 yards, zero touchdowns and two interceptions.

Jackson's health was the biggest storyline surrounding the Ravens heading into the postseason.

He has been sidelined since a Dec. 4 win over the Denver Broncos, and the team went 2-3 in his absence. While Huntley can use his legs to hurt opposing defenses, he is nowhere near the dual-threat that Jackson is.

The Louisville product was the 2019 MVP and has a resume that includes two Pro Bowl selections and a quarterback-record 1,206 rushing yards in a season. He appeared in 12 games this year and completed 62.3 percent of his passes for 2,242 yards, 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions while adding 764 yards and three scores on the ground.

The uncertainty about Jackson's health comes with his contract set to expire following the 2022 campaign.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh was asked about speculation that Jackson has remained sidelined because of his contract situation and brushed it aside.

"Sometimes you do go, 'Man, I can't believe someone would say that or think that,'" he told reporters. "But you do your best not to let it affect you emotionally. At this point in time, I'm just ignoring all of that and just focusing on [beating the Bengals]. All the other stuff just becomes noise."

Jackson himself provided some clarity Thursday, and it appears he will remain sidelined as he recovers from the knee injury.