Cowboys' Sam Williams Facing Arrest Warrant for Reckless Driving After December Crash

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

Dallas Cowboys rookie defensive end Sam Williams was involved in a car crash last month, and now he's facing legal consequences.

Per ESPN's Todd Archer, the Plano (Texas) Police Department issued an arrest warrant for Williams for reckless driving, and he has been contacted to report to authorities:

Archer reported on Dec. 22 that Williams had been released from a local hospital following the accident. At the time, a Plano Police spokesperson said the cause of the crash was under investigation but said it occurred when "a northbound vehicle attempted to cross in front" of Williams, who was driving southbound near the Cowboys practice facility. The driver of the other vehicle was also hospitalized for precautionary reasons, and the crash caused the road to be partially shut down for "about two hours."

The 23-year-old did not play in Week 16 against the Philadelphia Eagles nor in the subsequent Thursday Night Football game against the Tennessee Titans. He managed to return to the field for Dallas' regular-season finale against the Washington Commanders, recording two total tackles and a sack.

A second-round pick out of Ole Miss, Williams has spent the year as a rotational pass-rusher on the talented Cowboys defensive line. He made 15 appearances this season and finished with 22 total tackles, four sacks, three fumble recoveries and a forced fumble.

While it is unclear if Williams will be forced to miss time, the Cowboys are solely focused on preparing for Monday night's NFC wild-card game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and don't need any distractions right now.