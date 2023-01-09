3 Takeaways from Cowboys' Week 18 Loss vs. Commanders

0 of 3

Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Even if the Dallas Cowboys had won on Sunday, they still would have been the No. 5 seed in the NFC. That's because the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New York Giants to capture the NFC East title and secure the No. 1 seed in the conference.

Still, the Cowboys didn't end the regular season in the fashion they had hoped to. Dallas was flat for much of Sunday evening in its 26-6 loss to the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field. The Cowboys, who will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild-Card Round next Monday night, lost twice in the past four weeks to end up at 12-5.

Dallas' only points came via a 15-yard touchdown pass from Dak Prescott to CeeDee Lamb with 6 seconds to go in the first half. Washington scored the first 13 points of the game, and it closed the contest out with 13 unanswered points.

Here are three takeaways from the Cowboys' Week 18 loss.