3 Takeaways from Cowboys' Week 18 Loss vs. Commanders
Even if the Dallas Cowboys had won on Sunday, they still would have been the No. 5 seed in the NFC. That's because the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New York Giants to capture the NFC East title and secure the No. 1 seed in the conference.
Still, the Cowboys didn't end the regular season in the fashion they had hoped to. Dallas was flat for much of Sunday evening in its 26-6 loss to the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field. The Cowboys, who will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild-Card Round next Monday night, lost twice in the past four weeks to end up at 12-5.
Dallas' only points came via a 15-yard touchdown pass from Dak Prescott to CeeDee Lamb with 6 seconds to go in the first half. Washington scored the first 13 points of the game, and it closed the contest out with 13 unanswered points.
Here are three takeaways from the Cowboys' Week 18 loss.
The Offense Needs to Be Much More Productive
Prescott's touchdown pass to Lamb late in the first half was the conclusion of a 14-play, 77-yard drive that cut the Commanders' lead to 13-6 before the break. Outside of that possession, the Cowboys offense didn't have much success at all on Sunday.
Dallas picked up only one first down on its first six drives, a stretch that included Prescott throwing a pick-six to Washington cornerback Kendall Fuller. The Cowboys went three-and-out on six of their eight second-half possessions. The other two resulted in a turnover on downs and the clock running out at the end of the game.
It wasn't an encouraging performance by Dallas' offense, especially considering it played its starters throughout the contest. Prescott and the rest of the unit will need to be much more productive in the playoffs in order for the Cowboys to have a successful showing.
"That wasn't us," Dallas guard Zack Martin said, per Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press. "Do this again, we'll be sitting at home next week."
Prescott completed only 14 of his 37 pass attempts, the Cowboys averaged only 2.4 yards per rush (64 yards on 27 carries) and the unit finished with 182 total yards and two turnovers. So there's quite a bit to correct before Dallas takes the field for the postseason.
Mistakes on Special Teams Typically Prove to Be Costly
Perhaps things could have gone differently for the Cowboys on Sunday if their first possession hadn't ended with a crucial mistake on special teams. Punter Bryan Anger fumbled a snap on a 4th-and-2 at Dallas' 33-yard line, then he got tackled for a 13-yard loss on a play that gave the Commanders the ball at the Cowboys' 20.
Two plays later, Washington rookie quarterback Sam Howell connected with Terry McLaurin for a 16-yard touchdown pass that gave the Commanders a 7-0 lead only 3 minutes and 52 seconds into the game. Afterwards, Dallas could never establish any momentum.
"I didn't catch it, and I need to catch it," Anger said, per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. "End of story."
That wasn't the Cowboys' only special teams miscue, though. Brett Maher missed the extra-point attempt following Dallas' lone touchdown, while KaVontae Turpin muffed a punt return in the first quarter that gave Washington an extra possession.
Turpin is a Pro Bowler and Maher and Anger have been solid for much of the season, so this may have just been a bad day. But if any of these issues reoccur in the playoffs, it could cause the end of the road for the Cowboys.
The Cowboys Will Still Be Better Team in Wild-Card Round Matchup
The Buccaneers weren't nearly as strong for much of the 2022 regular season as they had been the previous two years. In 2020, they went 11-5. In 2021, they finished 13-4. This year, they're 8-9 and heading to the playoffs as the only team in the postseason field that has a losing record.
If Tampa Bay had played in a more challenging division, it likely wouldn't be going to the playoffs. Instead, its subpar record was still enough to remain atop the NFC South.
But the Cowboys aren't looking past the Bucs, who still have Tom Brady at quarterback and plenty of other impact players on both sides of the ball. After all, Dallas lost 19-3 to Tampa Bay at home in its season opener.
"We know who they are," Prescott said, per ESPN's Todd Archer. "Played them twice these last two years, and it's going to be a good one."
That may be the case, but the Cowboys are the clear better of the two teams when they're playing up to their potential. And it would be a disappointing end to their season if they're unable to go on the road and beat the Buccaneers in this upcoming Wild-Card Round matchup.