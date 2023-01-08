NFL Rumors: Rams Insiders 'Would Be More Surprised' If Sean McVay Stayed as HC

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

Sean McVay's time in Los Angeles may really be coming to a close.

"I don't think he's going to take a long time to make his decision," Fox Sports' Jay Glazer reported on Sunday. "People inside the building, they'd be more surprised if he came back than if he left."

That follows a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter on Saturday that McVay's "immediate future as the Rams' head coach is in limbo."

Schefter added that the head coach has "gone back and forth on the decision" and that "sources believe McVay needs time to recharge and determine whether he has the energy to continue coaching next season."

The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport added additional reporting on the situation over the past two days:

Fox Sports' Peter Schrager, meanwhile, said McVay and the Rams were having an "ongoing dialogue" about his future.

"There will be no surprise, there will be no crazy piece of news tomorrow that McVay is stepping away and retiring and joining some broadcast," Schrager added. "... He's gone back and forth over the last several days, and he truly just wants to take the time to reconsider everything."

McVay, 36, has had incredible success in his six years as the Rams' head coach, leading the team to a 60-37 record during that time, four playoff berths, two trips to the Super Bowl and a title last season.

But this past season was a rough one for the Rams, replete with injuries and a disappointing 5-11 record heading into the final week of the 2022 season. It's the first time the Rams have had a losing record under McVay.

Losing him would be a major blow to the organization. McVay is one of the brightest young minds in the sport and has transformed a franchise that had gone 12 straight seasons without a playoff berth before his arrival in 2017.

For now, however, his future remains in limbo.