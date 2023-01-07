'Clipper Darrell' Says He Was Assaulted, Knocked Unconscious at Clippers Home Game

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Longtime Los Angeles Clippers fan Darrell Bailey, who is better known as "Clipper Darrell," alleged Saturday that he was assaulted by a security guard during a Clippers game in December.

In a statement shared by ESPN's Marc J. Spears, Clipper Darrell alleged that a security guard at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles knocked him unconscious during the Dec. 12 game between the Clippers and Boston Celtics:

Clipper Darrell noted that the injuries suffered during the alleged assault are the reason for him being absent from Clippers games since Dec. 12 after previously having missed only two home games since becoming a season-ticket holder in 2000.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.