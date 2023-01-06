Fan Charged with Burglarizing Brewers Clubhouse After Sept. 8 Game vs. Giants

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

A 25-year-old man has been charged with felony burglary after stealing items from the Milwaukee Brewers clubhouse after a game, according to Drake Bentley of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel.

Justin Bloedorn allegedly passed out in the bushes outside American Family Field during the Sept. 8 doubleheader against the San Francisco Giants. When he woke up, he entered the team facility and admitted to stealing memorabilia, electronics and more.

"(Bloedorn) stated that he walked up to the door of the stadium and began pulling on it until it opened," the criminal complaint said.

According to a Brewers equipment manager, a 45-year anniversary 1982 Brewers signed bat, a replica World Series ring, and keys to the Arizona spring training facility were among the items taken from his office, per Bentley.

The burglary also included manager Craig Counsell's jersey and shaving kit, as well as a work laptop, a credit card and more from the Brewers strength coach.

Bloedorn took an Uber home from the game with a duffel bag of all the items, according to his roommate. The roommate notified police of the theft after Bloedorn sent text messages and photos from inside the stadium.

Surveillance video also captured some of the criminal activities. Police found a majority of items at the suspect's apartment.

Bloedorn could face up to 12 years and six months in prison if convicted.