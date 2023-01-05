Hornets Deny Negotiating Miles Bridges Contract After Domestic Violence Conviction

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Charlotte Hornets denied having contract talks with Miles Bridges in a statement given to Paige Masten of the Charlotte Observer this week.

Two weeks ago, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Hornets and Bridges were in discussions for a new deal and that the two sides were "gathering traction" and had "optimism" that something could get done.

The reported negotiations began after Bridges pleaded no-contest to a felony domestic violence charge in November, per ESPN's Baxter Holmes.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.