X

    Hornets Deny Negotiating Miles Bridges Contract After Domestic Violence Conviction

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 5, 2023

    MIAMI, FLORIDA - APRIL 05: Miles Bridges #0 of the Charlotte Hornets dribbles against the Miami Heat during the first half at FTX Arena on April 05, 2022 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
    Michael Reaves/Getty Images

    The Charlotte Hornets denied having contract talks with Miles Bridges in a statement given to Paige Masten of the Charlotte Observer this week.

    Two weeks ago, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Hornets and Bridges were in discussions for a new deal and that the two sides were "gathering traction" and had "optimism" that something could get done.

    The reported negotiations began after Bridges pleaded no-contest to a felony domestic violence charge in November, per ESPN's Baxter Holmes.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.