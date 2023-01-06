Bleacher Report's Expert Week 18 NFL Picks

4 of 16

AP Photo/Matt Ludtke

DraftKings Line: Vikings -7.5

In a matchup between the best and worst teams in the NFC North, this spread seems appropriate, though bettors may hesitate to place wagers on the Minnesota Vikings after they laid an egg in a 24-point loss to the Green Bay Packers last week.

With that said, Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell seemed eager to clinch the No. 2 seed and build some steam on the way to the postseason when he spoke to reporters.

"I think it would probably be more subtle than [sitting starters], just knowing that the two seed is still available for us. Regardless, we still have a lot to play for just from a momentum standpoint—[for] a football team that's had some highs this year, for sure, and then one of our low moments of the season [against the Packers] where you'd like to be able to rely on a lot of things we built here to come back together and make sure we rectify some of the issues that contributed yesterday."

Moton bought into O'Connell's words and expects the Vikings to beat the Bears decisively.

"If the Vikings win and the San Francisco 49ers lose to the Arizona Cardinals in the second wave of Sunday games, they would move up from the No. 3 seed to the No. 2 spot in the NFC. On top of postseason seeding to play for in Week 18, Minnesota must wipe off the stench of a 41-17 loss to Green Bay. Coming off an awful performance, the Vikings need positive momentum heading into the playoffs.

"Meanwhile, Chicago will start Nathan Peterman over Justin Fields (hip) for this contest. Since 2020, the former has completed six out of 11 passes for 50 yards and an interception in the regular season. The Vikings will take advantage of a rusty backup quarterback and thump the Bears on their field."

Predictions

Davenport: Vikings

Ivory: Bears

Knox: Vikings

Moton: Vikings

O'Donnell: Vikings

Sobleski: Bears

Consensus: Vikings -7.5

Score Prediction: Vikings 30, Bears 13