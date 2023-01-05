Former UFC Fighter Phil Baroni Arrested for Allegedly Murdering Girlfriend

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Former mixed martial arts fighter Phil Baroni was arrested in Mexico for allegedly murdering his girlfriend, according to ESPN.

The prosecutors' office in the Pacific coast state of Nayarit said a woman was found dead on Jan. 1 in San Francisco, a beach town located just north of the resort of Puerto Vallarta.

Per TMZ Sports, the local newspaper Tribuna de la Bahía reported that authorities disclosed that the woman was found with bruises on her body, and Baroni's hands were noticeably red.

The report also stated that Baroni was under the influence of drugs and alcohol but called the authorities himself and told them that the two of them had gotten into an argument. The woman reportedly hit her head after he forced her into the shower. Later, he left the room and believed she was asleep when he returned, but she had already been dead.

The official cause of death has not been revealed. An initial hearing in the case is expected to be held on Monday.

The 46-year-old fought for the UFC, Pride Fighting Championships, Bellator MMA and other promotions during his career and amassed a 16-19 record. He last competed professionally in 2019.