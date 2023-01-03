NFL Playoff Schedule 2023: Bracket Dates and Updated AFC, NFC Scenarios

2 of 3

Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The AFC is almost locked in, but there is some uncertainty between Buffalo and Cincinnati after their game Monday night was postponed after Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field.

He was later transported to the hospital and remains in critical condition, and there has been no word on if the game will be replayed.

Five teams in the AFC (Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, Cincinnati Bengals, Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Chargers) have already earned playoff berths, meaning there are two up for grabs.

If the season ended today, the Jacksonville Jaguars and New England Patriots would be in, but the Miami Dolphins, Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans are on the bubble entering the final week of the season.

Miami can clinch a postseason berth with either a win plus a New York Jets loss or tie, while they can also qualify with a tie and a Jets loss and Steelers loss or tie.

In the AFC, the Chargers officially ended their playoff drought and are in the postseason for the first time since 2018.

The dynamic combo of Justin Herbert and Mike Williams is making waves for a team that will be the only one representing Los Angeles, with the defending Super Bowl champion Rams eliminated from the playoffs.