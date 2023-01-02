Cameron Batson Released by Falcons After Arrest on 5 Charges, Including Assault

Joshua Sarner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Atlanta Falcons announced Monday that they released wide receiver Cameron Batson from their practice squad following his arrest.

According to ESPN's Michael Rothstein, Fulton County jail records show that Batson was arrested early Saturday morning in Atlanta on charges of assault, battery, aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer when engaged on official duty, removal of weapon from public official and driving-fleeing to elude a police officer.

Police said they determined Batson was intoxicated during a traffic stop and allege that he then "resisted and violently fought with the officer," before Batson drove off in his truck, crashed it and attempted to flee on foot.

Police also said one of the officers shot their gun at one point during the altercation with Batson, but nobody was hit.

After news of Batson's arrest broke, the Falcons released a statement on the matter, saying: "We have been made aware of an overnight incident involving Cameron Batson and are currently gathering information from law enforcement agencies. We take this matter seriously and have no further comment at this time."

Rothstein noted that Batson could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted, depending on the crime.

Batson was originally signed by the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Texas Tech, and he spent the first four years of his NFL career in Tennessee.

In 27 regular-season games, Batson registered 22 receptions for 197 yards and two touchdowns, plus he averaged 19.4 yards on 19 kickoff returns.

Batson's 2021 season was cut short because of a torn ACL, and he became a free agent during the offseason, signing with the Falcons.

That marked a reunion with Arthur Smith, who became the Falcons' head coach after spending time as the Titans' offensive coordinator.

Prior to his release, Batson had spent the entire 2022 regular season on Atlanta's practice squad.