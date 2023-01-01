Report: Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Eyeing Playoffs for Possible Return from Concussion

Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is hoping to return from his concussion in time for the playoffs if his team qualifies, according to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports:

"Tua does plan to play again this year if they make the playoffs," Glazer reported. "He would like to play this year if they make the playoffs."

Tagovailoa played every snap of his team's Week 16 loss to the Green Bay Packers, but he entered concussion protocol later in the week and was ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the New England Patriots.

According to Glazer, the quarterback couldn't remember several plays from the last game while watching them in the film session with head coach Mike McDaniel.

Tagovailoa threw three interceptions in the 26-20 loss to the Packers, a major change after he threw just five picks in his first 12 games this season. Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert indicated the poor play alone might've been a sign something was not right:

There is especially a concern about Tagovailoa after he entered the concussion protocol earlier this season.

The 24-year-old took a big hit in his team's Week 3 win over the Buffalo Bills, but he remained in the game. Four days later, he was carted off the field after more hard contact in the Week 4 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

The NFL and NFLPA investigated the handling of that incident and the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant involved was fired. The NFL and NFLPA announced this week they will again investigate the handling of the latest situation.

In the meantime, backup Teddy Bridgewater will try to lead the 8-7 Dolphins to the playoffs with games against the Patriots and New York Jets. The squad can clinch a postseason berth on Sunday with a win and Jets loss.