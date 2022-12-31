Falcons' Cameron Batson Arrested After Allegedly Fighting Cop Following Traffic Stop

Joshua Sarner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Atlanta Falcons practice squad wide receiver Cameron Batson was arrested early Saturday morning in Atlanta after allegedly fighting with police officers and fleeing the scene of a traffic stop.

According to ESPN, the Atlanta Police Department stated in a release that Batson was pulled over at 2 a.m. ET on Saturday for speeding and failing to maintain his lane on an interstate. Officers on the scene determined that Batson was intoxicated.

Batson allegedly resisted arrest, and an officer fired his gun during the struggle, but no one was hit. Police say Batson then got into his truck and drove away before crashing, fleeing on foot and ultimately getting subdued and arrested.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.