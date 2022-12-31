Report: Sporting KC Came Closest to Signing Cristiano Ronaldo Pre-Al-Nassr Contract

Report: Sporting KC Came Closest to Signing Cristiano Ronaldo Pre-Al-Nassr ContractDecember 31, 2022
Sporting KC was reportedly the closest MLS club to signing Cristiano Ronaldo, per multiple reports, before the veteran striker signed with Saudi Arabia's Al-Nassr on Friday.
Tom Bogert @tombogert
Sources can confirm: Sporting KC were the MLS team that came closest to signing Cristiano Ronaldo. Talks ongoing for weeks, it was a real possibility.<br><br>Package was very good. Plans were being made to make it happen. SKC had his "discovery rights" (i.e. path to sign him). Wild. <a href="https://t.co/MIXxIEPHHY">https://t.co/MIXxIEPHHY</a> <a href="https://t.co/On4bRwasdo">pic.twitter.com/On4bRwasdo</a>
Tom Bogert @tombogert
This might be the biggest disappointment: Watching Peter Vermes deal with the media circus. I think he would have handled it very well and more people would find out he's a funny guy and not the drill sergeant he looks like on the sidelines.<a href="https://t.co/JJowAe0Cin">https://t.co/JJowAe0Cin</a>
"I am fortunate that I have won everything I set out to win in European football and feel now that this is the right moment to share my experience in Asia," Ronaldo said on Friday after making the decision to continue his club career in Saudi Arabia.
