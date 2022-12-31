Report: Sporting KC Came Closest to Signing Cristiano Ronaldo Pre-Al-Nassr Contract

Al Nassr Football Club / Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Sporting KC was reportedly the closest MLS club to signing Cristiano Ronaldo, per multiple reports, before the veteran striker signed with Saudi Arabia's Al-Nassr on Friday.

"I am fortunate that I have won everything I set out to win in European football and feel now that this is the right moment to share my experience in Asia," Ronaldo said on Friday after making the decision to continue his club career in Saudi Arabia.

