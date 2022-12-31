X

    Report: Sporting KC Came Closest to Signing Cristiano Ronaldo Pre-Al-Nassr Contract

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVDecember 31, 2022

    RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - DECEMBER 30: (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY â MANDATORY CREDIT - "ALL NASSR FOOTBALL CLUB / HANDOUT" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo poses for a photo with the jersey after signing with Saudi Arabia's Al-Nassr Football Club in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on December 30, 2022. (Photo by Al Nassr Football Club / Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
    Al Nassr Football Club / Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

    Sporting KC was reportedly the closest MLS club to signing Cristiano Ronaldo, per multiple reports, before the veteran striker signed with Saudi Arabia's Al-Nassr on Friday.

    Tom Bogert @tombogert

    Sources can confirm: Sporting KC were the MLS team that came closest to signing Cristiano Ronaldo. Talks ongoing for weeks, it was a real possibility.<br><br>Package was very good. Plans were being made to make it happen. SKC had his "discovery rights" (i.e. path to sign him). Wild. <a href="https://t.co/MIXxIEPHHY">https://t.co/MIXxIEPHHY</a> <a href="https://t.co/On4bRwasdo">pic.twitter.com/On4bRwasdo</a>

    Tom Bogert @tombogert

    This might be the biggest disappointment: Watching Peter Vermes deal with the media circus. I think he would have handled it very well and more people would find out he's a funny guy and not the drill sergeant he looks like on the sidelines.<a href="https://t.co/JJowAe0Cin">https://t.co/JJowAe0Cin</a>

    "I am fortunate that I have won everything I set out to win in European football and feel now that this is the right moment to share my experience in Asia," Ronaldo said on Friday after making the decision to continue his club career in Saudi Arabia.

    Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen

    🗣️ Al-Nassr president Musalli Al-Muammar on signing Cristiano Ronaldo <a href="https://t.co/0d4T0wobi7">https://t.co/0d4T0wobi7</a>

