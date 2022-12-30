Vanessa Posso Says Gervonta Davis Didn't Harm Her or Daughter in Boxer's Arrest

Katherine Frey/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Vanessa Posso, the mother of boxer Gervonta Davis' daughter, wrote Friday on her Instagram story that Davis did not harm her or their daughter prior to his arrest Tuesday.

According to TMZ Sports, Posso wrote:

"The state of our relationship has been in a fragile space, and Gervonta and I were both at fault for the argument. While the emotions were running high, I made an unnecessary call to law enforcement in an intense moment while I was frantic. Gervonta did not harm me or our daughter."

ESPN's Mike Coppinger reported that Davis was arrested and jailed in Parkland, Florida, on Tuesday on a domestic violence charge of battery causing bodily harm.

Davis had his bond set at $1,000 during a court hearing Wednesday, and he was subsequently released on bond.

The 28-year-old boxer denied the allegations in a since-deleted Instagram post, insisting that he did not physically assault Posso or their daughter:

As part of her statement Friday, Posso also wrote: "Today, we have sought the help necessary to move forward with our lives. I am confident that we will succeed within our co-parenting dynamic with the counseling provided to us."

Before the release of Posso's statement, court documents showed that police said Davis "did actually and intentionally touch and strike" her "against her will" and "did intentionally cause bodily harm to her."

Police also said Davis caused Posso to suffer a facial injury and abrasion to her lip after hitting her in the head with a "closed-hand type of slap."

The boxer is slated to put his WBA (regular) lightweight belt on the line against Hector Luis Garcia, who is 16-0 with three no-contests, on Jan. 7 in Washington, D.C.