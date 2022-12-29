TTU's Dimitri Moore Denies Lane Kiffin's Allegations Regarding Racial Slur, Spitting

John E. Moore III/Getty Images

Texas Tech responded to Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin's allegations that Red Raiders linebacker Dimitri Moore used a racial slur and spit on a Rebels player during Wednesday's Texas Bowl.

Brett McMurphy of Action Network shared full statements from head coach Joey McGuire and Moore:

McGuire notably said, "We are disappointed an opposing coach decided to insinuate serious allegations that are false and irresponsible," while Moore said, "I can't state strongly enough that these accusations are false."

Kiffin made the allegations when speaking to reporters after the loss.

He was discussing a scuffle that occurred during the fourth quarter and resulted in Ole Miss wide receiver Jordan Watkins, who is Black and wears No. 11, being issued a personal foul penalty.

Kiffin explained Moore, who is also Black and wears No. 11 for Texas Tech, should have been flagged:

"They announce our 11, which is Jordan Watkins, who wasn't in the fight. It was their 11 that was fighting 71 [Ole Miss lineman Jayden Williams], and everybody knew because their own coaches were yelling at the guy.

"There was a racial slur involved; that's not the point of what we're talking about, [it's] about the spitting part. I brought our own 71 up to the officials, right or wrong, you see him crying? He's not crying, not because he got spit on, it's because something was said."

Kiffin said he spoke about the incident with the Texas Tech head coach.

"I talked to their head coach afterwards," Kiffin said. "He was like: 'Crazy officiating out there.' I go: 'Yeah, that was really bad on that one that your guy spit and our guy got the penalty.' He was like: 'Yeah, I know.'"

The Red Raiders won 42-25.

