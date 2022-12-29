Gervonta Davis Casts Doubt on Héctor Luis García Fight in Deleted Tweet After Arrest

Al Bello/Getty Images

Following his arrest this week, undefeated boxer Gervonta Davis suggested in a tweet that his Jan. 7 fight against Héctor Luis García could be in jeopardy.

According to Michael Benson of TalkSport.com, Davis tweeted and later deleted, "I low key don't even want to fight anymore. They can have this s--t."

Per ESPN's Mike Coppinger, Davis was arrested Tuesday in Parkland, Florida, and was charged with domestic violence in the form of battery causing bodily harm. Davis had his bond set at $1,000 during a Wednesday court hearing.

The arrest marked Davis' second domestic violence-related arrest in the past two years. He was charged with simple battery/domestic violence for allegedly grabbing and dragging a former girlfriend by the shirt in February 2020.

Coppinger noted that the case was discharged in mid-December.

With regard to this week's arrest, Davis denied any wrongdoing in a post on Instagram, insisting that he did not get physical with the mother of his child (contains profanity):

The 28-year-old Davis is a perfect 27-0 in his professional boxing career, with 25 of those wins by way of knockout. He is also the reigning WBA (Regular) lightweight champion.

Davis is currently scheduled to fight García in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 7. While García is 16-0 with three no-contests, Davis would be a heavy favorite. The bout is considered a tune-up for a bigger fight in the spring.

There is an agreement in place for a fight between Davis and the undefeated Ryan Garcia. Coppinger reported their clash is expected to take place on April 15.

Garcia is 23-0 and formerly held the interim WBC lightweight title before taking a hiatus from boxing and vacating it. He had a successful return to the sport this year, defeating Emmanuel Tagoe in April and Javier Fortuna in July.

It is unclear if Davis' arrest could impact his fight with Garcia in April, which stands as one of the biggest bouts boxing can currently produce.