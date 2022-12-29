Lane Kiffin Says Texas Tech Player Spit on Ole Miss Player and Alleges Racial Slur

Justin Ford/Getty Images

Mississippi head coach Lane Kiffin has alleged a Texas Tech player used a racial slur and spit on one of his players during the Texas Bowl on Wednesday night.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Kiffin addressed the situation that happened when a scrum broke out between the two teams that resulted in Ole Miss receiver Jordan Watkins being flagged for a personal foul.

"They announce our 11, which is Jordan Watkins, who wasn't in the fight. It was their 11 that was fighting 71 [Ole Miss lineman Jayden Williams], and everybody knew because their own coaches were yelling at the guy," he said.

"There was a racial slur involved, that's not the point of what we're talking about, [it's] about the spitting part. I brought our own 71 up to the officials, right or wrong, you see him crying? He's not crying not because he got spit on, it's because something was said."

Linebacker Dmitri Moore wears No. 11 for Texas Tech. Moore and Williams are both Black. No one was ejected following the scrum.

Kiffin was asked in a follow-up question if a Texas Tech player used a racial slur. He said he was not going to "say that that happened for sure" because he didn't hear it.

"I was told that that was said in that [incident], but I did not hear that. So that would obviously be a giant issue," Kiffin explained.

Kiffin also said Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire acknowledged the spitting incident when they spoke after the game.

"I talked to their head coach afterwards," Kiffin said. "He was like: 'Crazy officiating out there.' I go: 'Yeah, that was really bad on that one that your guy spit and our guy got the penalty.' He was like: 'Yeah, I know.'"

Texas Tech defeated Ole Miss 42-25 in the game.