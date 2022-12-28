Report: Gervonta Davis Arrested on a Battery Domestic Violence Charge

Al Bello/Getty Images

Undefeated lightweight boxing champion Gervonta Davis was reportedly arrested Tuesday in Florida on a domestic violence charge.

According to TMZ Sports, police records show Davis was still in police custody as of early Wednesday morning.

Per ESPN's Mike Coppinger, Davis is being held at Broward County's Main Jail Bureau in Fort Lauderdale and has a court hearing scheduled for 8 a.m. ET on Wednesday. Bond has not yet been set for Davis' release.

The arrest occurred just days before Davis' Jan. 7 fight against Héctor García, which is a tune-up for his clash with undefeated Ryan Garcia scheduled for April 15, according to Coppinger.

Davis has been arrested on multiple occasions since 2017, including in February 2020 when he was charged with simple battery/domestic violence for allegedly grabbing and dragging a former girlfriend by the shirt at a celebrity basketball game at the University of Miami.

According to Coppinger, that case was discharged in mid-December.

Davis has a perfect 27-0 record, with 25 of those wins coming by way of knockout.

In addition to previously holding super featherweight and super lightweight titles, Davis defeated Yuriorkis Gamboa for the vacant WBA (Regular) lightweight title in 2019, and he is still in possession of that championship.

If the Jan. 7 fight against Héctor García goes forward as scheduled, Davis will be a heavy favorite despite García's record of 16 wins, no losses and three no contests.

Davis vs. Ryan Garcia is the superfight boxing fans have been waiting for, however, as Garcia has an unblemished record, much like Davis, at 23-0.