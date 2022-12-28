10 People Accused of David Ortiz's Attempted Murder Found Guilty

Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

A Dominican Republic court convicted 10 of the 13 people who were accused of attempting to murder David Ortiz in what investigators determined was a case of mistaken identity.

According to Nicole Acevedo of NBC News, the sentences ranged from five to 30 years and stemmed from when Ortiz was shot in the back at a bar in his home country in 2019.

All 10 men also must pay 50 million pesos as part of the punishments.

The other three people were acquitted because of insufficient evidence.

The longest sentence was 30 years, which was the punishment given to Eddy Vladimir Féliz García and Rolfi Ferreras Cruz. The attorney general's office said they had "direct participation in the assassination attempt."

Ferreras Cruz was alleged to have shot the Hall of Famer while riding the motorcycle Féliz García was driving.

Meanwhile, Alberto Miguel Rodríguez Mota was sentenced to 20 years. The attorney general said Rodríguez Mota is "the person who paid those who carried out the act."

The other seven men were issued sentences of fewer than 10 years.

Ortiz survived the attack, although he underwent multiple operations.

His Major League Baseball career lasted 20 years from 1997 through 2016 for the Minnesota Twins and Boston Red Sox. He is a Red Sox legend in large part because of his role in helping end a championship drought that lasted from 1918 to 2004.

His resume includes three World Series titles, a World Series MVP, seven Silver Sluggers, 10 All-Star selections and a Home Run Derby title.

Ortiz was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2022.