6 NFL Players On Offense Ending the 2022 Season on an Unexpected Hot Streak

By the time December rolls around, NFL teams generally know which players will provide the most production. Three months of evidence shape that expectation, too.

There are always late-season surprises, though.

Injuries can create an opportunity, which has led to the unexpected breakout of one quarterback. Other players are known commodities who just didn't play as well early in the season.

The context of a hot streak may be different, but the contributions are undeniable.

While the choices here are subjective, the focus is on players who didn't produce much (or at all) to begin the 2022 season but have significantly raised their effectiveness in December.