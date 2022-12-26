Dom Wants Rey Mysterio Arrested; FTR Denies WWE Rumors; Ric Flair vs. Bischoff Update

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Dominik Mysterio Wants Rey Arrested

WWE kept the angle going between Rey Mysterio and the Judgement Day during the Christmas holiday.

After Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley arrived the Rey's house on Christmas Eve, there was a squabble in the driveway that resulted in Dom's mother, Angie Gutiérrez, slapping Rhea before the police were called.

Dominik was taken away by the authorities but tweeted on Christmas afternoon he was bailed out by Ripley. He included a hashtag indicating he wants his father and mother arrested for their actions.

This is another good example of the long-term storytelling that has taken place in WWE since Triple H took over as chief content officer.

Hardcore fans who pay attention to everything that happens got another little nugget to tide them over until WWE returns with new television shows Friday. This angle is clearly building to a father-son match, presumably at WrestleMania 39 in April.

It's been a great way to elevate Dominik into a bigger star. Pairing him with Ripley, Finn Balor and Damian Priest gave him instant credibility as a heel. There's an easy emotional component to the story because it involves Rey, whom all the fans like because of his status as a legend.

Dax Harwood Speaks About FTR's WWE Tenure

While rumors persist about FTR's future in AEW, Dax Harwood has clarified some of the public misunderstandings about the team's run in WWE.

Appearing on the Gentleman Villain Podcast (h/t Subhojeet Mukherjee of Ringside News), Harwood was asked about rumors that FTR complained backstage about their role in WWE.

"We never did that," he said. "We just wanted better for ourselves. We wanted better for the tag team division because we knew that if the division grew, we could grow with that division. And we knew that if we stayed in the rut that we were in, we were never gonna be elevated."

Harwood did address one time he felt insulted by Vince McMahon after The Revival had a tag match with the New Day that both teams were proud of.

Here is what Harwood said of the incident during a June 2020 appearance on Jim Cornette's podcast (h/t Abhilash Mendhe of Sportskeeda):

"One thing I'll never forget he said, he looked at me and Cash and he said, 'Everyone tells me you are the next Arn and Tully, you're the next great tag team. Well, that's the problem, you guys aren't Arn and Tully, you're just great professional wrestlers.' And to me and Cash, we took that beaming with pride, he meant it as an insult. So I'm thinking to myself, 'So you're comparing us to two of the greatest of all time who have drawn a s--t-ton of money in this business and you're meaning that as an insult?'"

Harwood and Cash Wheeler had the potential to be one of the best tag teams in the company with the right push. They were one of the top acts in NXT, winning the NXT tag titles twice and having one of the best matches in company history against DIY at NXT Takeover: Toronto in November 2016.

After being called up to the main roster in 2017, The Revival floundered because of poor booking and not being featured on television. They asked for their release multiple times and were finally cut in April 2020.

One month after leaving WWE, Harwood and Wheeler debuted in AEW as FTR. Harwood told Fightful Select (h/t Sunil Joseph of Ringside News) in November he believes the duo's AEW deal expires in April and they are evaluating their options.

Triple H's promotion to the creative head of WWE programming could make a return to the company more appealing for FTR. The Game was running NXT when they were being pushed as a top act.

FTR recently lost the Ring of Honor tag titles to The Briscoes in a dog collar match at Final Battle on Dec. 10.

Flair vs. Bischoff Online Feud Continues

Ric Flair and Eric Bischoff have been engaged in a war of words for a long time now, with the Nature Boy speaking out against the former WCW senior vice president again.

On his To Be The Man podcast (h/t Mukherjee), Flair questioned why Bischoff chose him as the person to make an example of when they worked together in WCW:

"Hopefully, he can explain to me why a guy that meant nothing to the company, according to him–had no value [and] was replaced by so many different people … why he chose me to make an example of rather than someone like Scott Steiner or the guys that didn't go to take drug tests or why guys didn't show up for our shows. Just why pick me?

"What purpose did it serve to make an example of me and try to break me for taking my son to the AU nationals for a secondary show called 'Thunder' that nobody went to?"

Flair's comments came after Bischoff said on his 83 Weeks podcast two weeks ago (h/t Mukherjee) that Flair didn't draw any money in WCW right after Ted Turner bought the promotion:

"Ric comes back to WCW and WCW still couldn't make any money with him in '93 and '94, which is why I had to go out and get Hulk Hogan. Ric's a great performer. Don't get me wrong. He's a legend. But when it comes to business, I had to do what I had to do, and apparently, that just rubs Ric the wrong way and he can't let it go. I'm really sorry about that, but my God, let it go."

While it's certainly true that Hogan and the NWO were the main driving forces for WCW's success in the mid-90s, Flair maintained a high profile during his eight-year run with the company from 1993 to 2001.

In fact, a Flair-Hogan main event at SuperBrawl IX resulted in one of the highest pay-per-view buyrates in WCW history.

Anyone trying to argue any aspect of Flair's legacy in the ring at this point seems like they are trying to get attention. He's widely regarded as one of the best in-ring performers in the history of wrestling.

Bischoff's perspective is his own, and he's entitled to it. But it doesn't seem to make sense to go after Flair over his drawing power at this point in either person's life.

