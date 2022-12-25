Michigan State's Khary Crump Takes Plea Deal on Charges from Michigan Tunnel Fight

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Michigan State redshirt sophomore defensive back Khary Crump has accepted a plea deal stemming from an incident earlier this season in the tunnel of Michigan Stadium.

Per Chris Solari of the Detroit Free Press, the 21-year-old "agreed to plead guilty to misdemeanor counts of assault/battery and disorderly conduct person-jostling."

Crump had originally faced a felony charge of assault with a deadly weapon after he was seen on video swinging his helmet at Michigan defensive back Gemon Green after the Spartans' 29-7 loss to the Wolverines on Oct. 29 as both teams walked to the locker room. Green had been consulted on the plea deal, and Crump was required to write a letter of apology to him as part of the agreement.

"This is a step," Crump said in a statement to Solari. "Writing the apology to Gemon was a step. I am taking this step by step. I am working on KJ the man, KJ the student and KJ the athlete. All I can say is stay tuned."

Crump's attorney Mike Nichols told Solari that his client will formally accept the plea deal during a virtual hearing on Jan. 5 and all charges will be dismissed and wiped from his record "once he completes his probation under the Holmes Youthful Trainee Act." Nichols added that Crump, who had transferred to Michigan State from Arizona in 2021, doesn't intend to enter the transfer portal this offseason.

"The apology that he wrote to Gemon was heartfelt. … Slowly but surely, he is pulling himself out of a horribly dark place," Nichols said. "I predict that in the end, this kid is going to be one hell of a comeback story."

In addition to Crump, six other Spartans players were charged in two incidents involving Green and fellow Michigan defensive back Ja'Den McBurrows. All seven of them were suspended by Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker for the final four games of the season.

However, Crump is the only one not to be reinstated, as he still faces an eight-game suspension levied by the Big Ten to start the 2023 season.