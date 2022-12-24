Chael Sonnen on Nate Diaz Future: UFC Return 'Leading the Charge of What's Possible'

Amy Kaplan/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Nate Diaz has plenty of opportunities ahead of him after completing his contract with the UFC, including moves to boxing or WWE, but former MMA star Chael Sonnen thinks the most likely path is returning to the UFC.

"Those things are all possibilities, but a return is also on the table; in fact, I think it's leading the charge of what's possible for Nate Diaz," Sonnen said on The MMA Hour (h/t Alexander K. Lee of MMA Fighting).

Diaz defeated Tony Ferguson at UFC 279 in September, but his future is a mystery with many organizations trying to sign the popular fighter.

He hinted at a potential move to WWE when sharing a photo with Stephanie McMahon and Triple H. Jake Paul said he made an offer to Diaz for a boxing match, while there has been buzz about a bout against Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship CEO David Feldman also told TMZ Sports he is eyeing Diaz for his organization.

Despite the massive interest, Diaz could still make noise with a return to the UFC, where he has been part of some of the more memorable bouts in the past decade.

"He would not just be coming back," Sonnen said. "There would be a brand-new and fresh conversation to be had and I think he wants to have that conversation."