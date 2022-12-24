Texas HC Chris Beard's Fiancée Randi Trew Releases Statement on Alleged Assault

John Rivera/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Randi Trew, who is engaged to Texas men's basketball head coach Chris Beard, released her first statement on Friday evening since her fiancé was charged with a third-degree felony of assault on a family/household member impeding breath circulation on Dec. 12.

Ryan Autullo of the Austin American-Statesman relayed the remarks.

"Chris and I are deeply saddened that we have brought negative attention upon our family, friends and the University of Texas, among others. As Chris' fiancé and biggest supporter, I apologize for the role I played in this unfortunate event. I realize that my frustration, when breaking his glasses, initiated a physical struggle between Chris and myself. Chris did not strangle me, and I told that to law enforcement that evening. Chris has stated that he was acting in self-defense, and I do not refute that. I do not believe Chris was trying to intentionally harm me in any way. It was never my intent to have him arrested or prosecuted. We appreciate everyone's support and prayers during this difficult time."

Beard was taken to Travis County Jail in the early morning hours of Dec. 12 but posted a $10,000 bond and was released that day. On the same day, Texas announced that Beard was suspended without pay.

Tony Plohetski, Danny Davis and Ryan Autullo of the Austin-American Statesman relayed notes from the affidavit, in which a woman who said she was the coach's fiancé claimed Beard "choked me, threw me off the bed, bit me, bruises all over my leg, throwing me around, and going nuts."

The woman said she took Beard's reading glasses from his hand and broke them, at which point she alleged that "he just snapped on me and became super violent." She also said Beard put his arm around her neck and choked her for five seconds.

The affidavit described the following visible injuries: a "bite mark to the right forearm, abrasion to the right eyebrow, abrasion to the left leg from the knee to the foot, and a cut to the left thumb with dried blood."

Beard's attorney, Perry Minton, told Fox 7 that his client is "100 percent innocent of these charges."

"He should never have been arrested. The complainant wants him released immediately, and all charges dismissed."

Beard, 49, is in his second season coaching Texas, his alma mater. He coached at Texas Tech from 2016 to 2021 and led the Red Raiders to a 2019 national championship appearance before leaving for the Longhorns, who are currently led by interim coach Rodney Terry.