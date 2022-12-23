Former Patriots LB Willie McGinest Apologizes for Incident that Led to Arrest

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Former New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns linebacker Willie McGinest apologized for the incident in a West Hollywood, California, lounge that led to his arrest.

He posted the following message in an Instagram post:

"First and foremost, I want to offer my deepest apology for my lapse in judgment and behavior on December 9 at a restaurant in West Hollywood. To my family, community, friends, and youth I mentor, please know I feel horrible for my actions and take full responsibility.

"To my colleagues at the NFL Network and those I work closely with as an advisor to professional and community-based organizations, please know I am embarrassed and regret what occurred.

"Most of all, I am disappointed in myself, as I know this is an isolated incident and is not reflective of my faith, role as a father, life's body of work, or the role model I've worked hard to become. It is personally devastating that decades of community service, youth engagement, mentoring, and professional development would become an afterthought in a single moment that should have never happened.

"This incident has prompted me to deep self-reflection—mind, soul, and spirit. I know that violence is never the answer to such situations, no matter how intense the provocation. Rest assured, I will take whatever steps necessary to restore the public trust, mend damaged relationships, and ensure this never happens again."

Notably, McGinest's former teammate Tom Brady was among those who commented on the apology, leaving a red heart emoji.

TMZ Sports shared a video of the incident on Monday in which McGinest approached another man and exchanged words with him before striking him in the face. Others also got involved in the altercation, and McGinest can be seen hitting the man on the head with a bottle as well.

He was arrested on Monday on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon and released on $30,000 bond.

While he is best known for his time as a linebacker, McGinest currently works in the media as an analyst for NFL Network. However, the network has removed him from the air following his arrest.

"We are aware of the incident and the video, which is disturbing," an NFL Network spokesperson told Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. "Willie McGinest will not appear on NFL Network while we review the matter."

McGinest played in the NFL from 1994 through 2008 for the Patriots and Browns. He won three Super Bowls during his 12 seasons with New England.