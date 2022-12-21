Antonio Brown Won't Face Charges for Alleged Battery After Arrest Warrant Withdrawn

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

A warrant for the arrest of former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown has been withdrawn after the woman who accused him of throwing a shoe at her during an argument recanted her story.

The Florida State Attorney's Office announced it withdrew the warrant for Brown's arrest, saying it could not prove "beyond a reasonable doubt" that Brown committed a crime.

"As a result, a letter of release was issued, which formalizes the SAO's decision not to prosecute and withdraws the previously issued arrest warrant," the statement read, per TMZ Sports.

Brown faced a potential felony charge for an incident that took place Nov. 28 in Tampa. Police alleged that Brown and the woman engaged in a verbal altercation before the seven-time Pro Bowler threw a shoe at her and attempted to evict her from her residence.

Brown reportedly shares four children with the woman.

The 34-year-old has been accused of both physical and sexual assault and sexual misconduct in recent years. Brown pleaded no contest to felony battery and burglary charges in 2020 after an attack on a delivery truck driver and received two years' probation.

In 2019, Brown's former trainer, Britney Taylor, said he sexually assaulted her multiple times. While no criminal charges were filed, Brown and Taylor settled a civil lawsuit in 2021. Another woman said Brown had made unwanted sexual advances toward her while she was working for him and sent her intimidating text messages after her story became public.

Brown has been out of the NFL since stripping out of his uniform and walking off the field midway through a Tampa Bay Buccaneers game last January.