    Kylian Mbappé, Kingsley Coman Racial Abuse Condemned by FFF After World Cup Loss

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVDecember 20, 2022

    LUSAIL CITY, QATAR - DECEMBER 18: Kylian Mbappe of France speaks with team mate Kingsley Coman of France after his misses a penalty during the shoot out during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)
    Alex Pantling/Getty Images

    The French soccer federation said Tuesday that some of its players faced "unacceptable racist and hateful comments on social networks" following Sunday's penalty shootout loss to Argentina in the World Cup final, per the Associated Press.

    "The French soccer federation condemns with the utmost firmness these intolerable behaviors and abuses," it said in a statement.

    PSG's Kylian Mbappé and Bayern Munich's Kingsley Coman were among the French players who faced racial abuse, per Isabelle Rome, the country's minister in charge of gender equality.

    SOS Racisme, a French human rights group, said the players faced "a torrent of racist slurs, with hundreds of users on the social network posting comments likening them to apes, slaves, or even urging them to go back to the jungle."

    Bayern Munich publicly sent Coman a message of support:

    FC Bayern Munich @FCBayernEN

    FC Bayern strongly condemn the racist comments made towards Kingsley Coman.<br><br>The FC Bayern family is behind you, King. Racism has no place in sport or our society. <a href="https://t.co/9Mvhrt0Zc9">pic.twitter.com/9Mvhrt0Zc9</a>

    Both Mbappé and Coman played in the final against Argentina. The former notched a hat trick and made his attempt in the penalty shootout, while Coman had his attempt saved by Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez.

    Racial abuse continues to be a major concern in world football. Following the Euro 2020 final, four people were arrested for racially abusing England's Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka on social media platforms.

    England @England

    We're disgusted that some of our squad – who have given everything for the shirt this summer – have been subjected to discriminatory abuse online after tonight's game.<br><br>We stand with our players ❤️ <a href="https://t.co/1Ce48XRHEl">https://t.co/1Ce48XRHEl</a>

    The Prince and Princess of Wales @KensingtonRoyal

    I am sickened by the racist abuse aimed at England players after last night's match. <br><br>It is totally unacceptable that players have to endure this abhorrent behaviour. <br><br>It must stop now and all those involved should be held accountable. W

    "For some of them to be abused is unforgivable," English manager Gareth Southgate told reporters at the time. "Some of it has come from abroad, we have been told this, but some of it is from this country. ... We have been a beacon of light to bring people together and the national team stands for everybody. We felt the energy and positivity from the fans and I'm incredibly proud of that."

    Per the AP, the French federation said it plans to file criminal complaints against individuals who directed abuse at the players.

