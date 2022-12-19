Chargers CB J.C. Jackson Arrested in Connection to 'Family Issue'

Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson reportedly was arrested on Monday afternoon.

According to Julianna Lima of Boston 25 News, Jackson was booked at the Bristol County Jail and House of Correction in connection to what was described as a "family issue."

Lima reported Jackson had been making an appearance at probate court before he was detained by Fall River police.

The Chargers released a statement to reporters addressing the matter, saying, "We are aware of media reports this afternoon pertaining to J.C. Jackson. We will continue to gather information on the matter and will refrain from further comment at this time."

Jackson was placed on injured reserve after suffering a dislocated kneecap against the Seattle Seahawks on Oct. 23, ruling him out for the remainder of the season. He totaled 15 tackles and two passes defended in five games. The 27-year-old signed a five-year, $82.5 million contract with Los Angeles this past offseason after playing the first four years of his career with the New England Patriots.

In 2021, Jackson established himself as one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL when he led the league with 23 passes defended while adding 58 total tackles and eight interceptions. He earned his first career Pro Bowl selection and was named second-team All-Pro.

During his redshirt freshman season at Florida in 2015, Jackson was arrested in connection with an armed robbery and faced multiple charges. He was eventually found not guilty on all counts. After his acquittal, he transferred to a local community college for a year before transferring to Maryland in 2016.