TMZ: Former Patriots LB Willie McGinest Arrested in Connection with Alleged Assault

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Former New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns linebacker Willie McGinest reportedly was arrested in Los Angeles Monday morning.

According to TMZ Sports, he was booked and had his bail set at $30,000. Law enforcement told TMZ he "turned himself in, in connection with an assault that allegedly occurred within the past two weeks."

No other details were available.

McGinest played 15 seasons in the NFL from 1994 through 2008. He spent the first 12 on the Patriots, where he won three Super Bowls, and the final three for the Browns.

He joined the media during his retirement and is currently an analyst for NFL Network.