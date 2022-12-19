X

    Former Patriots LB Willie McGinest Arrested in Connection with Alleged Assault

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVDecember 19, 2022

    ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 30: Willie McGinestattends 2022 Huncho Day Celebrity Football Game during Fan Controlled Football Season v2.0 - Week Three at Pullman Yards on April 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
    Paras Griffin/Getty Images

    Former New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns linebacker Willie McGinest was arrested in Los Angeles Monday morning.

    According to TMZ Sports, he was booked and had his bail set at $30,000. Law enforcement told TMZ he "turned himself in, in connection with an assault that allegedly occurred within the past two weeks."

    Sergeant Evelio Galvez told Safid Deen of USA Today the alleged assault happened on Dec. 9 on the 7900 block of Santa Monica Boulevard and that McGinest is no longer in custody after posting bail.

    No other details were available.

    McGinest played 15 seasons in the NFL from 1994 through 2008. He spent the first 12 on the Patriots, where he won three Super Bowls, and the final three for the Browns.

    He joined the media during his retirement and is currently an analyst for NFL Network.

