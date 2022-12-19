Former Patriots LB Willie McGinest Arrested for Alleged Assault over Nightclub Fight

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Former New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns linebacker Willie McGinest was arrested in Los Angeles on Monday morning.

TMZ Sports obtained a video that showed McGinest approaching a man who was sitting at a table at a lounge in West Hollywood, California. They exchanged words with each other before the former linebacker punched the man in the face.

Others who seemed to be in McGinest's group also hit the unidentified man for a sustained period of time.

McGinest also appeared to pick up a bottle before hitting the man in the head with it multiple times.

He was arrested on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon and then released after posting bail that was set at $30,000.

Safid Deen of USA Today reported that McGinest turned himself in to police.

McGinest played 15 seasons in the NFL from 1994 through 2008. He spent the first 12 on the Patriots, where he won three Super Bowls, and the final three for the Browns.

He joined the media during his retirement and is currently an analyst for NFL Network. However, he will not appear on the network while the situation is under review.

"We are aware of the incident and the video, which is disturbing. Willie McGinest will not appear on NFL Network while we review the matter," an NFL Network spokesperson told Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio.