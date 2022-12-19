Amar'e Stoudemire Releases Statement on Arrest, Allegation He Assaulted His Daughter

Jesus Aranguren/AP Images for Cenote Tequila

Former NBA player Amar'e Stoudemire denied the allegations he assaulted his daughter in a statement posted Sunday on Instagram:

"As the investigation unfolds, the facts will show the allegations to be groundless as my daughter's medical condition is not the result of being assaulted by a father who is nearly 7 feet tall and weighs 250 pounds. I could never see myself assaulting any person, especially my children. I respect, protect, and love my family, especially my children."

Stoudemire was arrested Sunday night and charged with one count of misdemeanor battery, according to David J. Neal and David Ovalle of the Miami Herald.

According to the report, one of his daughters told police that he "punched her in the jaw and slapped her hard enough to draw blood."

Stoudemire's ex-wife, Alexis, said she received a photo and a "plea for help" from her daughter, who was spending the evening with Amar'e. After police were called, Stoudemire reportedly told them his daughter was "was sad because she received a whooping from him for being disrespectful and a liar."

The arresting officer wrote in the report that they "observed blood stains on the victim's sweater and sweatpants."

The report does not indicate which daughter Stoudemire allegedly assaulted. Stoudemire has four children, including his 14-year-old and 17-year-old daughters.

Stoudemire, 40, spent 14 years in the NBA, earning six All-Star selections and the 2002-03 Rookie of the Year award. He spent two seasons on the Brooklyn Nets staff as a player development assistant before stepping away this past offseason.