Report: Ex-NBA Star Amar'e Stoudemire Arrested After Allegedly Striking His Daughter

Steven Ryan/Getty Images

Former six-time NBA All-Star Amar'e Stoudemire was arrested Sunday on a count of misdemeanor battery, according to David J. Neal and David Ovalle of the Miami Herald.

One of Stoudemire's daughters told police he "punched her in the jaw and slapped her hard enough to draw blood."

An officer wrote in their report the daughter had blood stains on her sweater and sweatpants. Her mother also provided authorities with a photo in which her daughter was crying and had blood running down her face.

