Former NFL CB Aqib Talib Sued in Wrongful Death Lawsuit Stemming from August Shooting

Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Former NFL cornerback Aqib Talib was named in a wrongful death lawsuit on Thursday stemming from a fatal shooting at a youth football game in North Texas over the summer.

Per Paul Livengood and Matt Howerton of WFAA in Dallas, Talib, his brother Yaqub Talib and the Big 12 Youth Sports League are all being sued by the family of Michael Hickmon, who was shot and killed during an altercation on Aug. 13. Yaqub Talib was indicted on a felony murder charge by a Dallas County grand jury on Sept. 8.

The Hickmon family is reportedly seeking $1 million in damages and is seeking a trial by jury.

The Talib brothers had been coaching the North Dallas United Bobcats youth football team against Hickmon's D.E.A. Dragons in a tense game that saw the players engage in a scuffle. According to the lawsuit, the Bobcats coaches "became physically and verbally abusive" after the Dragons scored a touchdown, resulting in the game coming to an end early.

The lawsuit said that when Hickmon walked onto the field from the visitor's sideline, he was confronted by Aqib Talib, who allegedly threw the first punch. Aqib Talib's involvement in starting the altercation was also confirmed to WFAA by eyewitnesses.

Hickmon "defensively backpedaled to extricate himself from the situation" before Yaqub Talib fired approximately five shots from a handgun that the lawsuit states he was not permitted to carry because he is a convicted felon.

"Despite these facts, the [Yaqub and Aqib Talib] were allowed and approved by [Big XII Youth Sports League and Family Services] to coach and otherwise participate in the running of teams in the Big XII League," the lawsuit said.

Following Hickmon's death, local leaders have implored the implementation of more safety measures at youth sporting events.

Aqib Talib stepped away from his position as an analyst for Thursday Night Football on Aug. 21. His lawyer told WFAA in August that he "is distraught over the shooting and sends condolences to the family."