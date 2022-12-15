Dan McLaughlin Won't Return as Cardinals Broadcaster After 3rd DWI Arrest

Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Longtime St. Louis Cardinals' play-by-play television announcer Dan McLaughlin won't return to Bally Sports Midwest's broadcasts of the Cards after being arrested for his third DWI last week, per Dan Caesar of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

"Dan McLaughlin will not return as the Cardinals television play-by-play announcer on Bally Sports Midwest," the team and station said in a joint statement. "Dan has been the voice of memorable Cardinals moments for 24 years. We thank him for his contributions to Cardinals baseball, to Cardinals fans and for his many charitable efforts."

McLaughlin, 48, would have been entering his 25th season season in the role. He said the decision was mutual.

"I have spent the last several days reflecting on my steps towards addressing my health and the well-being of my family and me," his statement read. "I have come to the conclusion that my sole focus needs to be on my recovery, which I have started, and that of my wife and (four) children.

"As a result, I am stepping away from my duties at Bally Sports Midwest," he continued. "I thank all of the people of Bally for their support throughout the years and wish them the best. As I move forward, I please ask for your patience and your privacy. Thank you. God Bless."

McLaughlin had also served as an announcer for St. Louis University men's basketball. He will also not return to those telecasts.

His previous arrests for DWI came in 2010 and 2011. He was sentenced to two years of probation after the first incident and had his license suspended for 90 days after the second.

Last week's arrest carried with it a felony charge for being a "persistent" offender.

After his arrest, McLaughlin said he was "deeply remorseful" and added he would make "no excuses. I'm dealing with this and seeking the treatment that I need."

His next court hearing is Feb. 7.