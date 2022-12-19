DeMar DeRozan to Toronto Raptors and 2023 NBA Trade Deadline Deals to Dream About

3 of 5

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

No one should ever stop banging this drum. Myles Turner just has to wind up with the New Orleans Pelicans. The pairing makes too much sense to abandon, even if fans of both teams are probably feeling acute fake-trade fatigue on this one.

The basics: Turner is among the NBA's best shot-blockers. He's led the league in swats per game twice and has averaged no worse than 2.1 denials per game in each of the last five seasons. He also comes with a career 35.5 percent three-point hit rate that has spiked to a jaw-dropping 43.2 percent in the midst of what looks like a career year. Turner has never averaged more than the 17.6 points and 7.7 rebounds per game he's posting this season.

Like Turner, New Orleans is also surging right now, riding high on the success of Zion Williamson as a primary playmaker. There's a case to be made that a team this young, deep and successful should be left alone to develop organically.

Then again, Turner, specifically, would supercharge an already dangerous Pels team that has every reason to shoot for the No. 1 seed in a Western Conference defined by would-be contenders playing below expectations.

New Orleans' rim defense stinks. Opponents shoot 70.9 percent at point-blank range against the Pelicans, a figure that ranks second-to-last in the league. Current starting center Jonas Valančiūnas is a very large human, but his size has never translated to reliable paint protection. Turner would solve that problem for the Pelicans while also spacing the floor for Williamson's downhill attacks on offense.

As with the Jazz, New Orleans essentially has control of two other teams' first-rounders for the better part of the next decade. Packaging some of those incoming first-rounders from the Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks with Valančiūnas might be all it would take to pry Turner away from the Indiana Pacers. Sure, "Indiana has also suggested to opposing front offices that the Pacers are open to contract extension conversations with Turner," per Fischer. But that's exactly the message a team trying to drive up the market for a player on an expiring contract should be broadcasting.

Remember, trade season and smoke-screen season are one and the same. Everybody's posturing.

The Pelicans are closer to contention than anyone expected. It's seize-the-moment time.