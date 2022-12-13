X

    Cardinals' Kyler Murray to Miss Rest of Season With Torn ACL Injury

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVDecember 13, 2022

    GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 12: Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals is carted off the field after being injured against the New England Patriots during the first quarter of the game at State Farm Stadium on December 12, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
    Christian Petersen/Getty Images

    Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray will miss the rest of the season after an MRI confirmed he tore his ACL during Monday's 27-13 loss to the New England Patriots, head coach Kliff Kingsbury confirmed on Tuesday.

    Murray was carted off with a non-contact injury during Arizona's Week 14 game against the New England Patriots. It was another difficult break in a season that has been filled with them for the Cardinals.

    The 25-year-old is one of the league's best dual-threat playmakers at quarterback when healthy and has an Offensive Rookie of the Year and two Pro Bowl selections on his resume.

    The Oklahoma product has completed 66.4 percent of his passes for 2,368 yards, 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions while adding 418 yards and three scores on the ground in 11 games this season.

    Colt McCoy entered the game against the Patriots after Murray exited and figures to be the Cardinals' quarterback while the starter is sidelined. He is best known for his collegiate career at Texas, but he is an experienced backup who can keep the offense afloat if needed.

    The 36-year-old has played for the Cleveland Browns, San Francisco 49ers, Washington, New York Giants and Cardinals during a career that started in 2010.

