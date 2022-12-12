Texas MBB HC Chris Beard Arrested on Charge of Assault on Family Member

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

Texas men's basketball coach Chris Beard was arrested early Monday morning and charged with assault on a family/household member, a third-degree felony, according to Tony Plohetski of the Austin American-Statesman and Matt Norlander of CBS Sports.

Austin police reported to a "disturbance hot shot" at 12:15 a.m. local time, per Norlander.

According to the Travis County Sheriff's Office, the charge includes "impede breath circulation."

Beard is engaged and has three daughters from a previous marriage.

The Longhorns are scheduled to face Rice at the Moody Center in Austin on Monday at 8 p.m. ET.

"The University is aware of the situation regarding Chris Beard," the school said in a statement. "We are continuing to gather information and monitoring the legal process."

The 49-year-old is in his second season with Texas, joining his alma mater after spending the previous five years with Texas Tech.

He led the Longhorns to the NCAA tournament in his first season before helping the squad to a 7-1 start to the 2022-23 campaign. Texas won its first six games, reaching No. 2 in the Associated Press poll, before suffering its first loss last week against Illinois.

Beard has a 171-73 career record in Division I across eight seasons with Texas, Texas Tech and Little Rock, including one Final Four appearance.