UFC 282 Results: Błachowicz vs. Ankalaev Draw, Pimblett Win Highlight Main Card

Carmen Mandato/Zuffa LLC

Magomed Ankalaev and Jan Błachowicz battled to a split draw in the five-round main event of UFC 282 in a fight that left the light heavyweight title vacated.

The bout was supposed to bring some clarity to the 205-pound division, with former champion Jiří Procházka giving up the championship due to a substantial shoulder injury.

Both combatants had their moments in the title fight. Błachowicz scored the early rounds thanks to a steady diet of leg kicks that left Ankalaev unable to keep up with his opponent on the feet.

However, a takedown late in the third round set the stage for the Russian to take over the fight in the championship rounds.

Unfortunately for him, it was only enough to force the draw instead of winning the belt.

Now, the division is in even more chaos than it started with as it waits for Procházka to heal up and re-enter the title picture.

The surprise draw wasn't the only controversial decision, though. Paddy Pimblett's win in the co-main also caused quite the stir on social media. Here's a look at the complete results and a closer look at the main card fights.