UFC 282 Results: Błachowicz vs. Ankalaev Draw, Pimblett Win Highlight Main Card

UFC 282 Results: Błachowicz vs. Ankalaev Draw, Pimblett Win Highlight Main CardDecember 11, 2022
Magomed Ankalaev and Jan Błachowicz battled to a split draw in the five-round main event of UFC 282 in a fight that left the light heavyweight title vacated.
The bout was supposed to bring some clarity to the 205-pound division, with former champion Jiří Procházka giving up the championship due to a substantial shoulder injury.
Both combatants had their moments in the title fight. Błachowicz scored the early rounds thanks to a steady diet of leg kicks that left Ankalaev unable to keep up with his opponent on the feet.
However, a takedown late in the third round set the stage for the Russian to take over the fight in the championship rounds.
Unfortunately for him, it was only enough to force the draw instead of winning the belt.
Now, the division is in even more chaos than it started with as it waits for Procházka to heal up and re-enter the title picture.
The surprise draw wasn't the only controversial decision, though. Paddy Pimblett's win in the co-main also caused quite the stir on social media. Here's a look at the complete results and a closer look at the main card fights.
UFC 282 Results
- Magomed Ankalaev vs. Jan Blachowicz ends in split draw (47-48, 48-46, 47-47)
- Paddy Pimblett def. Jared Gordon via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Santiago Ponzibibbio def. Alex Morono via KO (punches), 2:29 of Round 3
- Dricus Du Plessis def. Darren Till via submission (neck crarnk), 2:43 of Round 3
- Ilia Topuria def. Bryce Mitchell via submission (arm triangle choke), 3:10 of Round 2
- Raul Rosas Jr. def. Jay Perrin via first-round submission (rear-naked choke)
- Jairzinho Rozenstruik def. Chris Daukaus via first-round knockout (punch)
- Edmen Shahbazyan def. Dalcha Lungiambula via second-round TKO (punches)
- Chris Curtis def. Joaquin Buckley via second-round knockout (punch)
- Billy Quarantillo def. Alexander Hernandez via second-round TKO (punches)
- T.J. Brown def. Erik Silva via third-round submission (arm-triangle)
- Cameron Saaiman def. Steven Koslow via third-round TKO (punches)
Main Card
Prelims
Paddy Pimblett def. Jared Gordon
It wasn't quite the one-way beating Paddy Pimblett might have been hoping for, but he did pick up an important unanimous decision win over Jared Gordon in the co-main event.
Pimblett is one of the organization's fastest-rising stars. However, he was tested much more in his fourth UFC fight than in his previous three.
The Englishman was pushed to a decision for the first time in the UFC by Gordon. The underdog found success in his boxing and exposed some holes in Pimblett's defense that will be important to fix moving forward.
He might have convinced the judges, but there were plenty of analysts who weren't so convinced.
Overall, Pimblett did what he needed to do to get his hand raised, but this will need to be a reality check for him to reach his potential.
Santiago Ponzinibbio def. Alex Morono
Don't count out Santiago Ponzinibbio just yet. The Argentine Dagger reminded fans just how dangerous he could be with a third-round TKO win over Alex Morono in a catchweight bout.
Morono, who took the fight on five days notice after Robbie Lawler was forced off the card due to injury, cruised along through the first two rounds. He was just too quick for Ponzinibbio and landed at will.
But Ponzinibbio has always had fight-changing power, and he unleashed it in the third round. He laced a fierce right hand through Morono's guard that staggered his opponent and followed it up with a second.
The 36-year-old was understandably emotional after the win.
Ponzinibbio was in line for a title shot in 2018, but various health issues forced him to miss nearly three years of action. Since returning to the Octagon in 2021, he had dropped three out of his last four fights.
It was an encouraging sign to see the power was still there to knock opponents out when he let his fist fly.
Dricus Du Plessis Def. Darren Till
Dricus Du Plessis picked up the biggest win of his career in a wild back-and-forth bout that featured a little bit of everything.
Du Plessis dominated the first round. He came out right from the opening bell, secured a takedown and beat Till to the point the fight was nearly called. However, by the end of the round, Till turned the tables on an exhausted Du Plessis.
Till continued his momentum in the second round. He had some moments on the feet and seemed to be taking advantage of a tired Du Plessis.
But those moments were wiped away when a re-energized Du Plessis went back to the ground in the third round. He got Till to the ground and sunk in the neck crank to pick up the win.
Ilia Topuria def. Bryce Mitchell
On paper, the featherweight matchup between Ilia Topuria and Bryce Mitchell was one of the most evenly-matched fights on the card.
In practice, it was a one-way beatdown.
Topuria outclassed Mitchell from pillar to post with a second-round submission win, handing his opponent his first loss in the UFC while remaining undefeated. Topuria won the first round with leg kicks early followed by some successful boxing that rocked Mitchell.
By the second round, he was ready to showcase his grappling skills.
Topuria rocked Mitchell and willingly went to the ground, which is generally Mitchell's wheelhouse. He went to work, transitioning to multiple advantageous positions before locking in the head-arm triangle choke that forced the tap.
There aren't going to be a lot of featherweights looking to fight the 25-year-old after the performance.