Bengals' Jessie Bates III Reportedly Fined $50K for Allegedly Faking Injury

AP Photo/Emilee Chinn

The NFL fined Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates III $50,000 on Saturday for allegedly faking an injury during last week's win over the Kansas City Chiefs, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

During the second quarter with Cincinnati leading 14-3 and the Chiefs with a 1st-and-goal from the Bengals' 1-yard line, Bates fell to the ground, seemingly in order to avoid a penalty for 12 men on the field:

Video showed Bates falling down with no one around him as he watched two Bengals defensive players run on the field from the sidelines.

No flag was thrown, and the Chiefs scored regardless as running back Jerick McKinnon hauled in a two-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes on third down.

Bates quickly returned to the game and played 96 percent of the defensive snaps.

Cincinnati beat Kansas City by the same score, 27-24, that it beat the Chiefs in last season's AFC Championship Game. The Bengals have defeated Kansas City three times in the past two seasons.

Bates was not the only player to receive a fine for allegedly faking an injury this week. New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan was fined $50,000 for a similar situation against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night.

Per ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio, the league also fined Saints head coach Dennis Allen $100,000, defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen $50,000 and the Saints organization $350,000 for a total of $550,000 in fines.

The fines came after the NFL sent a memo to teams on Dec. 2 warning that there would be significant punishment for faking injuries, per Florio.

It has not been announced if anyone in the Bengals organization was fined other than Bates.

The 25-year-old Bates is one of the Bengals' top defensive players. He has registered 54 tackles, two interceptions and four passes defended for 8-4 Cincinnati.

Pelissero noted that Bates will appeal the $50,000 fine.